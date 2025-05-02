PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte will be in the lineup for Arizona's game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday after being reinstated from the injured list.

Marte had been sidelined since April 4 after sustaining a Grade 1 left hamstring strain while rounding the bases in a game against Washington.

The 31-year-old will play second base and bat leadoff in the Diamondbacks' opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia. Arizona (17-14) enters the game having won two straight against the New York Mets and has won three of its last four.

Prior to going on the IL, Marte was batting .348 with a homer and had hit safely in all eight games for Arizona.

A day before getting hurt, Marte agreed to a contract that guarantees the All-Star $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option and $46 million in deferred money payable through 2040.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last season, hitting .292 while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks optioned optioned outfielder Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB