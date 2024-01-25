The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year contract, per MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

The 31-year-old hit .235 with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in across 121 games for the San Francisco Giants last season.

Pederson joins his fifth MLB team, and fourth in his last three seasons.

He is a two-time All-Star (most recently in 2022 with the Giants) and a two-time World Series Champion (with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020).

Pederson's walk rate of 13.4 per cent in 2023 was his highest since 2015, and was firmly above the MLB average of 8.3 per cent in 2023.

In 1,140 career MLB games played with the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Braves and Giants, the Palo Alto, Calif., native has a .237 batting average with 186 HR and 485 RBI.