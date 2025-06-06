CINCINNATI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being struck on his right hand by a wild pitch from right-handed reliever Cristian Mena.

With the Diamondbacks leading 3-2 in the sixth, Mena's pitch bounced in front of home plate and hit Moreno on his throwing hand. After consulting with the training staff, Moreno made a few throws but couldn't continue.

Manager Torey Lovullo said X-rays were negative.

“Taking him out of the game was precautionary, the trainer recommended it after watching him throw the ball” Lovullo said. “There's substantial swelling in that area. We'll see how he wakes up and feels tomorrow.”

Jose Herrera replaced Moreno behind the plate.

Moreno was 0 for 2 and looking to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He was batting .281 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games.

___

