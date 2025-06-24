CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll has a chip fracture in his left wrist and his timeline for a return is unknown, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo told reporters Monday night after a 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox that Carroll would “continue to get some opinions just to find out what that official diagnosis means and what the time frame will be.”

Carroll hasn’t played since a pitch hit him in the left hand last Wednesday in Toronto. X-rays at the time showed no fracture. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and outfielder Jake McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

“That’s a little bit confusing to all of us,” Lovullo said of the chip fracture. “It’s on the back of his hand. The impact of the ball hit the side of his hand. Just goes to show you how hard these guys are throwing today. Definitely that fracture in there.”

Carroll is batting .255 with 20 homers and 44 RBIs this season. He was the NL rookie of the year and an All-Star in 2023.

The Diamondbacks saw infielders Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor leave Monday's game with injuries. Suárez left after he was hit on the right hand in the first inning on a pitch from Shane Smith. The team announced he had a right-hand contusion and X-rays were negative.

Naylor appeared to injure his shoulder on a swing in the second inning and left in the fourth after grounding out. He is day-to-day with right shoulder discomfort.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb