The Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran starter Zach Davies for assignment on Wednesday.

Davies, 30, was in his second year with the team. The 29-year-old Davies was 2-5 with a 7.00 earned run average and 1.664 WHIP over 82.1 innings pitched in 18 starts.

A native of Puyallup, WA, Davies last pitched on Tuesday night, giving up four earned runs on eight hits in just 3.0 innings of work.

Davies was in his ninth big-league season.

In 200 career appearances, all starts, Davies is 60-58 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.355 WHIP over 1,048.1 IP with the D-Backs, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez has been recalled in his stead from the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Davies was playing on a one-year, $4.7 million deal with a $5.5 million mutual option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.