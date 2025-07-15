ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez appears to have dodged a major injury after he was hit by a pitch on his hand at Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

Suárez dropped to his knees in obvious pain after being hit by Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith in the eighth inning.

NL manager Dave Roberts said Suárez got X-rays that came back negative. Suárez remained in the game but did not participate as planned in the first tiebreaking home run swing-off. He was replaced by Miami's Kyle Stowers as the NL won the swing-off 4-3.

The pitch appeared to hit Suárez on his left pinkie finger at the end of the bat handle. He was examined by a trainer before staying in the game and jogging to first base.

Suárez, who is hitting .250 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs, is considered a possible top target at baseball's trade deadline. A serious injury could impact that trade outlook.

