Jordan Montgomery has made a change with his representation.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports the Arizona Diamondbacks lefty has left the Boras Corporation and hired Wasserman's Joel Wolfe and Nick Chanock as his agents.

LHP Jordan Montgomery has hired Wasserman’s Joel Wolfe & Nick Chanock as his agents, per sources.



Montgomery was one of the Boras Four, who were unsigned late into free agency.



I projected he would get 5 yrs, $106M and he eventually signed for 1 yr, $25M w/Arizona on March 26. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) April 11, 2024

Coming off of a World Series victory with the Texas Rangers, Montgomery, 31, was one of the so-called "Boras Four," a quartet of high-profile free agents represented by Scott Boras who remained unsigned late into free agency, alongside J.D. Martinez, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.

All four men eventually signed contracts below what they had initially been seeking.

Montgomery was believed to have sought a multi-year deal worth over $100 million, but put pen to paper on a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks at the end of March.

Heading into his seventh big league season, Montgomery is aiming to make his Diamondbacks debut at the end of next week. He started for the team's Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces.

In four innings of work, Montgomery threw 60 pitches and allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Prior to joining the Rangers at last season's deadline, Montgomery previously suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.