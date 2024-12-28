The Arizona Diamondbacks and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes are in agreement on a six-year, $210 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Last year, in his only season with the Baltimore Orioles, Burnes finished with a 2.92 earned-run average with 181 strikeouts over 194.1 innings.

In his only playoff appearance with the Orioles, Burnes took a tough-luck loss against the Kansas City Royals, where he threw eight-plus innings of one-run ball in an eventual 1-0 loss.

Burnes has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting each of the past five seasons with the Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers, winning the award in 2021 when his 2.43 ERA led the National League.

Burnes, 30, has been one of the most dependable starters in baseball since the 2020 campaign.

Since the pandemic-shortened campaign, Burnes ranks third in innings pitched (816.2), second in strikeouts (946) and second in ERA (2.88) among pitchers to have thrown at least 500 innings.

Burnes, the No. 3-ranked player on TSN's Top 75 Free Agents list, features a strong cutter that averaged 95.3 mph last season, a career high.

In 199 career MLB games (138 starts), Burnes has an ERA of 3.19 with 1,051 strikeouts over 903.2 innings.