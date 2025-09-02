Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s season appears to be over.

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed the outfielder on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL. It was one of several moves the club made on Tuesday.

The team also recalled infielder Connor Kaiser and righty Taylor Rashi from the Triple-A Reno Aces and optioned righty Juan Burgos.

Gurriel, 31, incurred the injury during Monday's 7-5 loss to the Texas Rangers. In the sixth inning, Gurriel avoided collision by awkwardly leaping out of the way of Blaze Alexander's diving catch to rob Rowdy Tellez of a hit. Gurriel stayed on the ground for several minutes before being carted off of the field.

A native of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel was in his eighth big league season and third with the D-Backs. In 129 games this season, he batted .248 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 80 runs batted in and an OPS of .713.

An All-Star in 2023, Gurriel spent the first five seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Diamondbacks (68-71) continue their three-game set with the Rangers (72-67) later on Tuesday.