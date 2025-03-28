PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt agreed to a $45 million, five-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday as the team continues its push to secure its young standouts on long-term contracts.

Pfaadt's deal begins in 2026 and includes a club option for 2031 and a mutual option in 2032.

The 26-year-old Pfaadt was one of the team's most consistent pitchers last season, finishing with an 11-10 record and a 4.71 ERA while setting career highs in wins, starts (32), innings pitched (181 2/3) and strikeouts (185).

Pfaadt also gave the team an unexpected boost during its postseason run to the World Series in 2023, going 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA over five starts.

He'll make $799,400 this year before the new contract kicks in next season.

Pfaadt's deal is the latest example of the D-backs signing young players to long-term extensions, joining shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($45 million, four years) and reliever Justin Martinez ($18 million, five years).

Pfaadt was a fifth-round pick out of Bellarmine in 2020.

