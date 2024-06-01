NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel was hit on the left knee by a 98.3 mph comebacker off the bat of the New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and left Saturday's game in the sixth inning.

The 30-year-old right-hander fell to the ground and was down for about two minutes as an athletic trainer attended to him. Ginkel was able to walk off the field. The ball appeared to strike Ginkel on the inside of his left knee.

A six-year major league veteran, Ginkel entered 2-1 with a 4.29 ERA and five saves in 22 relief appearances this season.

The ball ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who threw to first to retire Nimmo.

Ginkel had relieved rookie starter Slade Cecconi with two outs in the fifth inning. Bryce Jarvis replaced Ginkel.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen left Thursday's series opener after six pitches because of a strained right hamstring and went on the 15-day injured list the next day.

