Ketel Marte is sticking with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports the team has signed their second baseman to a six-year extension.

The new deal for the 31-year-old Marte begins with this season and is worth $116 million. The deal continues through 2030 and includes a $11.5 million player option for 2031.

Marte's previous deal had him under contract with the team through 2028.

A native of Nizao, Dominican Republic, Marte is in his 11th big league season and ninth with the Diamondbacks.

Marte is coming off of a third-place finish in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2024, a season where he batted .292 with 143 hits, 36 home runs, 95 runs batted in and an OPS of .932.

Through five games this season, Marte has five hits in 26 plate appearances.

Twice an All-Star, Marte spent the first two seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.