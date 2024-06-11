PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated All-Star Geraldo Perdomo from the injured list after the shortstop missed roughly two months with a right knee injury.

The D-backs announced the move on Tuesday, sending first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith to Triple-A Reno.

Perdomo, 24, played seven games this season before having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He's a solid offensive player, but his real value comes on defense, where he's outstanding as the team's anchor up the middle.

Perdomo was listed as a starter in Tuesday's lineup, batting ninth against the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .246 last season with six homers, 47 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

The D-backs — defending National League champions — are looking for a spark as they try to improve on their 31-35 record. The team still has several key players on the injured list, including center fielder Alek Thomas and pitchers Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez.

