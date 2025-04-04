WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks second basemen Ketel Marte left Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning after sustaining an apparent injury while running the bases.

Marte hit a long ball to the wall in center field and as he rounded first base and headed to second he started to stutter step. He pulled in slowly for a standup double while holding his left thigh in the hamstring area.

He limped off the field under the supervision of the team's training staff and was replaced by Garrett Hampson.

Marte on Wednesday signed a new contract that guarantees the All-Star $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option and $46 million in deferred money payable through 2040.

Marte is hitting .346 this season in eight games and has reached base in every game.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last season, hitting .292 while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

