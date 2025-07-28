Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez exited Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning after he was hit on the hand by pitcher Will Vest.

Following the game, X-rays on Suárez's hand were negative, though he will have more tests done on Tuesday.

Suárez, who is one of the top targets ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, took a 98 MPH fastball off the back of his hand and immediately doubled over in pain.

The 34-year-old was tended to by the team’s training staff and was pulled for pinch runner Blaze Alexander.

Suárez singled earlier in the game and finished 1-3 with the HBP.

He has appeared in 105 games this season for the Diamondbacks and has a .248 average with 36 homers and 87 RBIs.