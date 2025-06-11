The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Seattle Mariners.

Arizona is 33-34 overall and 17-17 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 96 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Seattle has a 17-16 record in road games and a 33-33 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits (12 doubles, eight triples and 19 home runs). Ketel Marte is 11 for 35 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 11 doubles and 26 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 16 for 38 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.