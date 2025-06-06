Corbin Burnes' first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks is over.

The team announced Friday the righty will undergo Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Burnes, 30, is in the first year of a six-year, $210 million deal.

A native of Baskersfield, CA, Burnes made 11 starts this season, going 3-2 with an earned run average of 2.66 and WHIP of 1.166 over 64.1 innings pitched. He struck out 63 batters and walked 26. He left his June 1 start against the Washington Nationals early with elbow soreness.

A fourth-round selection of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of St. Mary's College by the Milwaukee Brewers, Burnes spent the first six seasons of his career in Wisconsin before a trade to the Baltimore Orioles for the 2024 season.

A four-time All-Star, Burnes won the 2021 Cy Young Award as a member of the Brewers.