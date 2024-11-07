Follow all the latest rumours and signings from around the MLB off-season right here on TSN.ca.

How big are the Mets willing to spend?

It's no secret the New York Mets have their sets sight on Juan Soto, but might they have room to bring back Pete Alonso, too?

The New York Post's Jon Heyman said Wednesday that signing both Soto and Alonso this winter is not out of the question.

"The Mets are going big fly this winter," Heyman said. "I don't think there's any question about that."

Both players are free agents with Soto expected to command one of the largest contracts in sports history and Alonso likely to sign for well over $100 million.

Alonso has spent the past six seasons with the Mets, hitting 34 homers and driving in 88 runs in 2024.

Heyman adds the Mets are also interested in bringing back some of their pitching, including Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, both of whom were extended qualifying offers. Players have until Nov. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET to accept to decline.

Goldschmidt era over in St. Louis?

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Wednesday via ESPN's Jesse Rogers that Willson Contreras will shift to first base next season in an effort to preserve his long-term health.

Contreras, who has caught throughout his career, played in just 84 games last season, primarily missing time due to a fractured forearm that resulted from an opposing batter's follow-through while he was catching. Contreras was effective when he was in the lineup, slashing .262/.380/.468 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI.

With Contreras moving positions, this likely means the end of Paul Goldschmidt's time in St. Louis. The veteran first baseman is a free agent this winter and is coming off the worst year of his career at the age of 37, slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

A 14-year veteran, Goldschmidt has spent the last six seasons with the Cards after coming over in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kim generating 'lots of interest'

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, infielder Ha-Seong Kim is generating "lots of interest" in the early days of free agency.

Feinsand adds the San Francisco Giants are focused on signing the 29-year-old, who has been effective in four seasons with the San Diego Padres since coming over from the Korea Baseball Organization ahead of 2021.

Kim slashed .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 121 games last season, having his 2024 cut short by a shoulder injury. According to Baseball Reference, Kim has a WAR of 15.3 in four MLB seasons.

New Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said earlier this week that adding a shortstop would be ideal, allowing them to use infielder Tyler Fitzgerald in a more versatile role.

Feinsand also notes that Kim and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee were teammates in Korea with two different teams from 2017 to 2020. The Giants signed Lee to a six-year deal last winter.