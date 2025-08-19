Aruba eliminates Canada with win at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - When Canada's entry at the Little League World Series reflects on what could have been in Tuesday's 6-1 elimination loss to Aruba, the fourth inning will undoubtedly be at the top of the list.

Trailing 4-1 with one out in the fourth, the Little Mountain team from Vancouver loaded the bases but failed to score as Luca Di Nozzi struck out and Max Regan hit a pop fly that was caught by Santa Cruz right-fielder Emerson Mercado.

Aruba advances to play Japan in a must-win game on Wednesday.

Canada started strong Tuesday, scoring a single run in the first when Tyson Grimsrud-Ronse drove in Felix Hoyano. But after that the Aruba bats and pitching took over.

Anthony Santos hit a homer run in the bottom of the first to tie the game, and Jeter Filiciana hit an R-B-I single to put Aruba ahead to stay later in the first.

Aruba tagged on two more runs in the third inning and went up 5-1 in the fourth with a run.

Aruba outhit Canada 7-4 and the Vancouver squad had two errors.

Canada beat Australia 12-0 on Sunday and lost 4-0 to Venezuela in their tournament opener Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.