DUNEDIN - Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says he thinks his club is better this year — on paper, at least — and a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder as they look to put last season behind them.

He held a media availability this morning at the team's player development complex on the first official day of spring training.

Pitchers and catchers are on site while position players have until Tuesday to report.

General manager Ross Atkins is scheduled to speak to reporters later in the day. The status of contract extension talks with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to be a hot topic.

The Blue Jays made a number of significant signings in the off-season, including slugger Anthony Santander, starting pitcher Max Scherzer and reliever Jeff Hoffman.

Toronto finished last in the American League East year with a 74-88 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.