TORONTO - John Schneider has a plan with his starting rotation now that newcomer Shane Bieber is healthy and ready to make his Toronto Blue Jays debut.

But moments after his team was routed by the Texas Rangers 10-4 before 42,549 at Rogers Centre on Sunday, the Blue Jays manager was reticent about when exactly Bieber slots in this week.

"We got some plans in place," is all Schneider said.

The Blue Jays announced Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt — in that order — have been scheduled to pitch Toronto's outings in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Blue Jays have Thursday off before beginning a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins.

The 30-year-old Bieber had six days off between his three rehab starts with triple-A Buffalo. He made his last start with Buffalo on Saturday, which puts him on schedule to pitch again in Miami on Friday.

But even though the Blue Jays' existing starting rotation of Scherzer (41), Bassitt (36), Gausman (34), Jose Berrios (31) and Eric Lauer (30) are 30 or older, they're each competitors and thrive on heavy workloads.

Berrios hasn't missed a start in his career. Even though he had won four decisions before his poor outing in the series finale against Texas, he appears ready for a rest.

Berrios has gone six innings in only one of his last seven starts.

"I think everyone can," Schneider said when asked if Berrios could benefit from some extra rest.

"I think whenever you can get guys extra rest, it's always important, especially this time of year. But at the same time, you're trying to win every single game you can."

The Blue Jays (73-52) continue to lead the American League East by five games over the Boston Red Sox with six weeks remaining.

Berrios lasted only 4 1/3 innings against the Rangers, allowing six runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and homers to former Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Berrios said when asked if he was OK with a six-man rotation.

"But (Bieber's) healthy and ready. I'll do whatever."

Schneider, however, still has faith in Berrios.

"When I think of him, I think of consistency," Schneider said. "There's been some ups and downs for him and a lot of guys.

"We're still winning a lot of games, and he's finding a way to keep us in games, too. He's the same guy every single day. I'm sure he's frustrated today that he couldn't go longer or give up less runs. That's just kind of how he's wired."

SPRINGER DINGER

In his second outing since his 15-game absence, George Springer belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

"It was a good day for him," Schneider said. "He was actually doing a lot when he wasn't cleared to play. He was getting a lot of reps in.

"I think being able to fall back on what he has been doing so well this year has served him well."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.