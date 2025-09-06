ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — JJ Bleday hit a three-run homer during a seven-run third inning, Mason Barnett recovered after giving up four runs in the first inning, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-4 on Friday night.

Barnett (1-1) hit a batter and walked three — two with the bases loaded — during a shaky first inning, but the 24-year-old right-hander blanked the Angels on one hit and struck out eight over the next four innings to earn his first win in his second big league start.

Angels right-hander José Soriano (10-10), who threw 12 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous two starts, was rocked for eight runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks.

The A’s trailed 4-2 when Shea Langeliers opened the third with a single and Tyler Soderstrom hit a one-out single. Jacob Wilson walked to load the bases, and Lawrence Butler drove in a run with an infield single.

Zack Gelof’s RBI single made it 4-all, Wilson scored on a wild pitch for a 5-4 lead, and Bleday’s opposite-field shot made it 8-4. Brent Rooker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the final run.

A’s relievers Justin Sterner, Elvis Alvarado and Michael Kelly combined for four hitless innings, and Butler capped a three-hit night with a solo homer in the ninth.

José Ureña gave up two hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings for the Angels.

Key Moment

Bleday turned a 5-4 A’s lead into an 8-4 cushion in the third when he drove a full-count sinker from Soriano 353 feet to left for his 13th homer.

Key Stat

Soriano and Barnett combined to throw 63 pitches, walk six, hit a batter and give up six runs in an ugly 30-minute first inning.

Up Next

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (2-6, 5.17 ERA) opposes Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 3.83) on Saturday night.

___

