ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Athletics placed dynamic rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke and infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Clarke has an adductor strain and is likely to miss a couple weeks, manager Mark Kotsay said Monday.

Muncy was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Monday night's series opener at Texas and was replaced at third base by Gio Urshela. Kotsay said before Tuesday's game than an initial scan showed a fracture in the fourth metacarpal, but the team planned to get a second opinion.

“Yeah, it’s tough timing for both these kids,” said Kotsay, adding that the goal has been to get the rookies as many at-bats as possible to try “and accelerate their growth for coming seasons.”

Kotsay said it would be a blow to that development process if Muncy isn't able to get back and finish the season.

Lawrence Butler made his second straight start in center Tuesday night. A day earlier against the Rangers, Butler made a leaping catch in front of the A's bullpen in left-center field to take a home run away from Kyle Higashioka. Clarke has made several spectacular catches this season.

The A's recalled outfielders Colby Thomas and Carlos Cortes from Triple-A Las Vegas. Cortes is batting .322 with 17 homers and 77 RBIs in 71 games with Las Vegas. The 28-year-old would be making his major league debut.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb