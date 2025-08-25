WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics designated second baseman Luis Urías for assignment Monday while recalling Zack Gelof from Triple-A Las Vegas to play the same position.

Gelof began the year on the injured list following right hand surgery March 24. This will mark his second stint with the club. He returned to the A's on July 4 for eight games before being optioned to Las Vegas, where he then hit .259 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Urías signed a $1.1 million, one-year contract with the team in February. He made 83 starts at second base and five more at third, batting .230 with eight homers and 25 RBIs over 96 games for the last-place A's.

