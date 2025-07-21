ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Athletics rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke is headed to the injured list after an MRI on Monday revealed an adductor strain.

Manager Mark Kotsay said before Monday night's game that a roster move would be announced Tuesday. He said the A's weren't able to get another player in place in time for the series opener at Texas, where Clarke got his scan that showed the grade two strain.

Kotsay said he didn’t have a timeline for Clarke's return, but that it was probably going to be a couple of weeks.

Clarke exited the A's loss at Cleveland on Sunday with what was reported as right hip discomfort.

The 25-year-old Canadian has hit .230 through his first 47 big league games, but hit .333 (14 of 42) with six doubles, two triples and a home run his past 12 games before getting hurt.

“Really unfortunate timing for Denzel," Kotsay said. “I think his confidence offensively was continuing to build, the at-bats were just getting better and better.”

Lawrence Butler was the starting center fielder in the opener against the Rangers. He made 89 of his first 90 starts in right field, with the other start also being in center. Miguel Andujar was in right field.

