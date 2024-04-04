The Athletics' days in Oakland were already numbered, but now an exit is imminent.

The team announced on Thursday that the franchise will relocate to Sacramento for the next three seasons and play at Sutter Health Park.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A's for the 2025-27 seasons - ahead of the team's move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

A permanent move to Las Vegas for the franchise that has called the Bay Area home since 1968 was approved last November by Major League Baseball's Board of Governors with a projected target date of 2028 for the move.

The A's lease at the Oakland Coliseum was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, but there had been talks to extend it.

The Athletics were founded in Philadelphia in 1901 before relocating to Kansas City in 1955 and then again to Oakland.

In their time in Oakland, the A's have won four World Series titles, five American League pennants and 17 AL West division titles.

Their most recent championship came in 1989.