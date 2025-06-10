The Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a 12-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 31-34 record overall and a 13-16 record in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The Athletics are 26-42 overall and 14-19 in road games. The Athletics have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 12 for 33 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom is third on the Athletics with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Max Muncy is 6 for 21 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.