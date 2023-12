The Atlanta Braves have acquired outfielder Jarred Kelenic, starter Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The full deal, per @RyanDivish: Mariners send Kelenic, LHP Marco Gonzales and 1B Evan White to Braves for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2023

