ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added outfield depth on Friday by acquiring J.P. Martínez from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Tyler Owens.

The 27-year-old Martínez made his major league debut for the World Series champion Rangers last season. In 17 games and 44 plate appearances, the left-handed batter hit .225 with one homer and four RBIs.

The Cuban native spent most of 2023 in the minors, batting .297 with 14 homers, 60 RBIs and 41 stolen bases across three leagues. He gives the Braves another much-needed position player on their 40-man roster and is expected to compete for a bench job in spring training.

The 23-year-old Owens has spent four seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system, reaching Double-A Mississippi last season. He has a record of 5-15 with a 4.37 over 77 professional appearances.

