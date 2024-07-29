The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Jorge Soler and lefty Luke Jackson from the San Francisco Giants late Monday for left-hander Tyler Matzek and minor-league infielder Sabin Ceballos.

Soler signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Giants this past offseason.

The 32-year-old will join the Braves for a second stint after playing 55 games with the club in 2021, when the team acquired him in exchange for Kasey Kalich at the trade deadline, as part of their World Series winning club.

Soler has played 93 games in his only season in San Francisco, slashing .240/.330/.419 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 57 runs scored.

Over his 11-year career, the La Habana, Cuba native has totalled 182 home runs, 492 RBI, and 473 runs scored in 963 games with the Giants, Braves, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Miami Marlins.