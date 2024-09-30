ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

The Braves led 3-0 heading to the eighth behind rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach, but that was long forgotten by the end of this thriller.

New York went ahead with a six-run eight, capped by Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer. The Braves surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom half, with Ozzie Albies delivering a bases-loaded double with two outs for a 7-6 lead.

The Mets weren’t finished. Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson (7-5) and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer, a drive into the Braves bullpen in right-center.

BRAVES 3, METS 0, 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta bounced back from a stunning loss in the first game of a makeup doubleheader, claiming the last postseason berth with a win over New York.

With three teams in contention for the last two playoff spots in the National League, the Braves faced the Mets in a twin bill squeezed between the scheduled end to the regular season and the start of the Wild Card Series.

The defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks could only watch from afar and were eliminated as NL East rivals made up a pair of games rained out last week as Hurricane Helene wreaked destruction in the southeastern U.S.

The Diamondbacks needed one team to sweep, so they were pulling for the Mets after they locked up their postseason spot by overcoming a 3-0 deficits of 3-0 in the eighth inning and 7-6 in the ninth to win the opener, going ahead for good on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer.

Grant Holmes, stepping in after Braves ace Chris Sale was scratched because of back spasms, pitched four scoreless innings in the second game and Marcell Ozuna gave the Braves some breathing room with a two-run single in the seventh.

Both clubhouses at Truist Park erupted in champagne-spraying celebrations.