Cal Quantrill is leaving the Miami Marlins, but staying in the National League East.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Port Hope, Ont.-born righty has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.

Quantrill, 30, had been placed on outright waivers by the Marlins on Tuesday.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team this past winter. In 24 starts with the Marlins, Quantrill was 4-10 with a 5.50 earned run average and WHIP of 1.386 over 109.1 innings pitched. He struck out 82 batters and walked 30.

The son of former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star reliever, Paul Quantrill, Quantrill is in his seventh big league season out of Stanford.

Originally taken with the eighth overall selection of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, Quantrill has previously played for the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres.