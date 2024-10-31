The Atlanta Braves are trading outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-hander Griffin Canning, it was announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Soler split last season between the Braves and San Francisco Giants, slashing .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI in 142 games combined.

He inked a three-year, $42 million deal with the Giants last off-season and was acquired by Atlanta on July 29 in a multi-player deal.

A native of La Habana, Cuba, Soler began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and played three seasons there before moving onto the Kansas City Royals. Soler's best season came in 2019 with the Royals when he led the American League in home runs with 48. Soler was traded to the Braves in 2021 and helped the team to a World Series title. He spent the next two seasons with the Miami Marlins, making the All-Star team in 2023 before joining the Giants later that off-season.

Soler is a career .243 hitter with 191 homers in 1,012 regular season MLB games.

Canning, 28, was 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA in 32 games last season, 31 of them starts. He has spent his entire big league career with Anaheim and has a lifetime ERA of 4.78 in 99 games.