Alex Verdugo's time with the Atlanta Braves is at its end.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the team is designating the outfielder for assignment to make room for Jurickson Profar.

Profar is set to return from a 60-game performance-enhancing drug suspension.

A 29-year-old native of Tucson, AZ, Verdugo was a late free-agent signing this past spring, coming to terms on a one-year, $1.5 million deal on March 20.

Verdugo appeared in 56 games this season, batting .239 with 47 hits, 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .585.

Verdugo is in his ninth big-league season, having previously spent time with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Profar, 32, signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. He was suspended four games into the 2025 season.