Cavan Biggio is getting another crack at the big leagues.

The Atlanta Braves recalled the former Toronto Blue Jays infielder from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

It was one of a flurry of moves from the team that also saw righty starter Reynaldo Lopez head to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, righty Daysbel Hernandez recalled in a corresponding move and infielder Luke Williams optioned to Gwinnett to make room for Biggio.

Biggio, 29, appeared in 44 games for the Blue Jays this season, his sixth in the big leagues, before being designated for assignment on June 7.

He would later join the Los Angeles Dodgers and appear in 30 games before being DFAed on Aug. 5.

In a combined 74 games, Biggio batted .197 with 36 hits, five home runs, 19 runs batted in and an OPS of .622, the lowest of his big-league career.

The Braves (79-66) conclude a two-game set with the Washington Nationals (64-80) on Wednesday evening.

The team currently sits in a tie with the New York Mets for the final National League wild-card berth.