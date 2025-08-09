ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled rookie right-hander Hurston Waldrep from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Saturday's first game of a split doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Waldrep (1-0) will be making his second start of the season after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings in a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.

The Marlins added right-hander Ryan Gusto to their roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader to start Game 1. Miami also recalled right-hander Tyler Zuber from Triple-A Jacksonville while right-hander Anthony Bender was placed on the paternity list.

The Braves added infielder Vidal Bruján to the roster after he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Right-hander Hunter Stratton was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

Atlanta optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd and infielder Jonathan Ornelas to Triple-A Gwinnett.

