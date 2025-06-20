MIAMI (AP) — Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes will become the youngest active player in the majors and youngest Atlanta starter since 1969 when he makes his debut against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Atlanta called up the 20 year old from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day — three days after his birthday — to start the first of a three-game series at Miami.

Fuentes will be the third-youngest starting pitcher in Braves history, only older than Charlie Vaughan and Mike McQueen. Vaughan debuted on September 3, 1966, at 18. McQueen pitched his first game on October 2, 1969, at 19.

Fuentes will also be the youngest MLB starter to debut since Julio Urías on May 27, 2016, for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I had to go online and see what he looked like, honestly," Braves manager Brian Snitker quipped before Friday's game.

Snitker met Fuentes on Thursday night. The youngster's maturity stood out to him.

“I'm sure he's going to have some nerves because he's human and wants to do good," Snitker said. "There's nothing like it. That's why it's always such a big deal when a guy debuts.”

Fuentes, who is rated on MLB Pipeline as the Braves' No. 10 prospect, posted a 4.81 ERA at three levels this season. His most recent start was his debut with Gwinnett, where he scattered three hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out six. In 33 minor league starts, he's averaging about 11 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Colombia native will not be on a pitch count, and his start will provide rest for the regular members of Atlanta's rotation as the Braves prepare for a four-game series at the New York Mets next week.

The Braves have won three straight after sweeping the Mets to extend New York's losing streak to six games. Atlanta began the day trailing the Mets and Phillies by 10 games in the NL East.

Before heading to New York, they'll play their second series of the season against the Marlins, who will use the first few innings of Friday's game as a feeling-out process for a pitcher they don't know much about.

“It's tough," Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said. “Very little upper-level experience, but obviously Atlanta wouldn't bring him up if they didn't feel like he could come up and compete and get major league hitters out.”

Snitker said that unknown could work in Fuentes' favor.

“You can watch some video. I'm sure they have minor league video and things,” he said, “but until you get in the box and feel a guy, you don't know what to do until you get in there. So hopefully that works in Didier's defense.”

