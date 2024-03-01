The Atlanta Braves pulled reigning National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuna Jr. from Friday afternoon's Grapefruit League contest with the Baltimore Orioles with right knee soreness.

The team is calling the move precautionary.

In seven at-bats this spring, Acuna has one hit.

A 26-year-old native of La Guaira, Venezuela, Acuna is heading into his seventh big league season.

He appeared in 159 games in 2023, batting .337 with a league-leading 217 hits, 73 stolen bases, 41 home runs, 106 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.012. Acuna became only the fifth player to record a 40-home run/40-stolen base season and the first to record a 40/70 campaign.

Acuna has been named an NL All-Star in four of his six seasons.