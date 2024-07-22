The Atlanta Braves are signing utilityman Whit Merrifield on a major league deal, according to multiple reports.

Released by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month, Merrifield joins a Braves team that just lost second baseman Ozzie Albies, who suffered a fractured wrist Sunday and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

The 35-year-old joined the Phillies on a one-year deal this off-season but struggled in 53 games, slashing .199/.277/.295 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Merrifield was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, hitting .272 with 11 home runs and 67 driven in. He joined the Jays at the trade deadline in 2022 in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

The Florence, S.C. native also made two AL All-Star Teams with Kansas City, spending seven of his nine big league seasons with the Royals.