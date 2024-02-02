The Atlanta Braves have signed former Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, it was announced Friday.

Giles was one of eight pitchers the Braves announced as non-roster invites Friday.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Giles will receive a $1.75 million salary if he makes the Braves' roster.

The 33-year-old right-hander spent parts of three seasons with Toronto from 2018 to 2020, appearing in a total of 78 games and recording 38 saves.

Giles was acquired by Toronto as part of a deal that sent Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros during the 2018 season. Giles saved 14 games that season and then excelled in 2019, posting a 1.87 ERA with 23 saves in 44 appearances.

He struggled with injuries the following season and only appeared in four games, eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2020, leaving the Jays as a free agent soon after.

He returned to the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2022 but did not pitch in MLB last season.

For his career, Giles has a 2.71 ERA with 115 saves and 484 strikeouts in 355.1 innings pitched.