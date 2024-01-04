The Atlanta Braves have locked up Chris Sale to a new deal.

The team announced a two-year, $38 million extension for the recently acquired lefty on Thursday.

The deal comes with an $18 million club option for 2026.

Sale, 34, was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 30 for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom.

A native of Lakeland, FL, Sale is heading into his 14th big league season. In 2023, he was 6-5 in 20 starts with an earned run average of 4.30 and a WHIP of 1.130 over 102.2 innings pitched.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale's career has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, making just 31 starts over the past three seasons and missing the entirety of the 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Red Sox in 2017, Sale spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

For his career, Sale is 120-80 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.047 WHIP and an MLB record 11.1 SO/9 over 1,780.2 IP in 343 appearances.