Alex Verdugo finally has a new team.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the Atlanta Braves have signed the 28-year-old outfielder to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

A native of Tucson, AZ, Verdugo spent 2024 with the New York Yankees. He batted .233 with 130 hits, 13 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .647.

A second-round pick in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft, Verdugo spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season as part of the Mookie Betts trade.

In 800 games over seven seasons with the Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers, Verdugo is a career .272 hitter with 70 HR, 316 RBI and a .742 OPS.

Verdugo's signing comes only days after The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reported that he had yet to receive a major-league offer this offseason.