Eddie Rosario is back with the Atlanta Braves.

The team officially signed the veteran outfielder on Monday after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

To make room for the 33-year-old Rosario, the team option Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Rosario appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, recording a hit in four at-bats.

He split last season between the Braves and Washington Nationals. In his second stint with the team, having previously played parts of three seasons from 2021 to 2023 with the Braves, Rosario batted .154 with three home runs, nine runs batted in and a .463 OPS in 24 games with the team in 2024.

A native of Guayama, Puerto Rico, Rosario is in his 11th big league season. He's a veteran of 1,123 games with the Dodgers, Braves, Nationals, Cleveland and Minnesota Twins.

Kelenic, 25, is in his second season with the Braves after playing his first three campaigns with the Seattle Mariners. Originally taken with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft, Kelenic appeared in 23 games this season. He was batting .167 with two home runs, two runs batted in and an OPS of .531.

The Braves (12-15) open a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies (4-23) in Denver on Monday night.