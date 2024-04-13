Spencer Strider's season is over.

The star right-handed pitcher and Cy Young hopeful had surgery to repair his UCL on Friday and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday.

RHP Spencer Strider yesterday underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow with internal brace, performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX. He will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 13, 2024

Strider struggled through four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his final outing of the year early in April, allowing five runs before he was pulled. The team announced after the game that the 25-year-old was dealing with elbow soreness and would have an MRI to determine the damage.

The fireballing righty finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting a season ago, when he amassed a league-leading 20 wins and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.

His 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings would rank first in MLB history by a wide margin if he were to surpass the 1000-inning mark, which is required for eligibility in all-time rate statistics.

The disappointing announcement is made among a wave of significant pitching injuries that has plagued the start of the MLB season.

Young aces Shane Bieber, with the Cleveland Guardians, and the Miami Marlins' Eury Perez are two of many pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery in the early days of this season.

In 67 career MLB games, all with the Braves, Strider has a 3.47 ERA with 495 strikeouts in 329.2 innings pitched.