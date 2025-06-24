NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Olson had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking single that capped a five-run sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the reeling New York Mets 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Spencer Strider (3-5) overcame one rugged inning to win his third straight start, and the Braves took advantage of nine walks by six Mets pitchers. Atlanta, which has won nine of 12 overall, improved to 5-0 against its NL East rival this year — all in the past eight days.

After getting an encouraging performance from starter Frankie Montas in his Mets debut, New York blew a 3-0 lead and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Sidelined since spring training by a right lat strain, Montas struck out five in five shutout innings on a 97-degree night at Citi Field. But reliever Huascar Brazobán walked the first three batters in the sixth, and Atlanta pounced.

Ozzie Albies delivered a sacrifice fly, and left-hander José Castillo (0-2) entered before pinch-hitter Eli White drove in a run with an infield single on a low line drive that glanced off the glove of diving third baseman Brett Baty.

Michael Harris II was hit by a pitch, and No. 9 batter Nick Allen tied it 3-all with his third consecutive single after beginning the night with a .556 OPS.

One out later, Olson gave the Braves a 5-3 lead with a two-run single off Reed Garrett.

Olson and Austin Riley each added an RBI double in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias got two outs in the ninth for his ninth save in 13 chances.

Strider lost his first five starts this season after returning from right elbow surgery. But he beat the Mets for the second time in six days, striking out eight in five innings of two-hit ball.

The right-hander walked three in a 33-pitch fourth as the Mets scored three times. But after Baty's two-run single, they didn't get another hit until Jeff McNeil's one-out double in the ninth.

Key moments

After giving up an RBI double to Ronny Mauricio in the ninth, Iglesias retired Francisco Lindor with two on to end it. ... Harris got drilled in the right elbow by a 95 mph sinker and was removed in the bottom of the sixth. He is day to day.

Key stat

The game-time temperature was the hottest for a Mets home game since it was 98 degrees against Milwaukee at Shea Stadium in August 2001.

Up next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (7-4, 3.04 ERA) pitches Wednesday night against 20-year-old righty Didier Fuentes (0-1, 7.20), who makes his second major league start for Atlanta.

