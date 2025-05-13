Outfielder Ronald Acuna is one step closer to a return to the Atlanta Braves lineup.

The team confirmed Tuesday that the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player will begin a rehab stint with the Florida Complex League Braves, the team's Rookie ball affiliate.

Acuna, 27, tore his ACL in May of 2024 and has yet to return to action. He claimed the NL MVP in his last full season in which he became the first player in league history to steal at least 70 bases and hit 40 home runs in the same season.

A native of La Guiara, Venezuela, Acuna will be entering his eighth big league season.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, Acuna is a four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger.

For his career, Acuna is a .289 hitter with 815 hits, 165 home runs, 417 runs batted in and an OPS of .904.

The Braves (20-21) currently sit third in the NL East. They continue a four-game set with the Washington Nationals (17-25) on Tuesday night.