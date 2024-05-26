Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna was removed from their game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after he took an awkward fall leading off of second base.

The 26-year-old limped off the field holding his knee after he went down without being contacted.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman indicated that the ailment is being described as left knee soreness, and that Acuna will receive further evaluation.

Acuna has hit .246 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases in 48 games for the Braves entering play on Sunday. He won the National League Most Valuable Player award last year, when he hit .337 with 41 HR and a league-leading 73 stolen bases. He also led the majors in hits (217) and runs (149) in his remarkable campaign.

Acuna's drop in on-base plug glugging percentage (OPS) from 1.012 to .704 this year is one of many stories of Braves hitters underperforming in 2024, as the offence ranks 16th in runs scored in the league this year, compared to first last season.

The La Guaira, Venezuela native played in only 82 games in 2021, when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that cost him the second half of the season and the first few months of the 2022 season.

In 721 career MLB games, Acuna has hit .289 with 165 HR and 196 stolen bases.