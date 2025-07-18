NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Hays hit two of Cincinnati's four home runs and Nick Lodolo threw seven strong innings as the Reds beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Friday night.

Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson each launched a two-run shot for the Reds, who have won five of six. It was the third time this season they went deep four times in a game.

After allowing Juan Soto’s first-inning homer and an RBI single by Jeff McNeil in the second, Lodolo (7-6) retired 16 of the next 18 hitters — including 10 in a row during one stretch. He finished with seven strikeouts and matched his longest start of the year.

Soto’s solo drive gave the Mets an early lead in Sean Manaea’s first start this season. Re-signed to a three-year contract in the offseason, the left-hander missed the first 95 games due to an oblique strain and a bone chip in his pitching elbow. He returned with an extended relief appearance Sunday at Kansas City.

Manaea gave up Hays’ first homer but struck out six over four innings of one-hit ball. He was pulled after 69 pitches, and Cincinnati scored seven runs off a depleted Mets bullpen.

Rookie right-hander Alex Carrillo (0-1) was hit hard, allowing five runs and three homers in 1 1/3 innings.

New York scored twice in the ninth before Emilio Pagán induced a bases-loaded popup from Francisco Lindor to end it.

Key moments

Hays led off the sixth with his second home run of the night. Spencer Steer walked and, two batters later, Stephenson drove a belt-high fastball into the left-center stands to give the Reds a 6-2 lead.

Key stats

Lodolo threw 97 pitches and failed to reach 100 for the 24th straight start, despite ranking among the top 10 in the National League in innings pitched. … Cincinnati outfielder TJ Friedl was hit by three pitches from three different pitchers, tying a major league record.

Up next

New York RHP Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.31 ERA) opposes RHP Nick Martinez (7-9, 4.78) in the second game of the series Saturday. In a pregame ceremony, the Mets will retire David Wright's No. 5 jersey.

