ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to deep center field in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Marcell Ozuna tied the score with a three-run double in the eighth, and the Braves rebounded from a 10-1 loss at home Sunday to lowly Colorado. Atlanta has won four of five.

New York, which leads the NL East, has dropped four in a row for the first time this season.

Luke Williams, who opened the 10th on second base as the automatic runner, advanced to third on a wild pitch from Huascar Brazobán (3-2), who walked Matt Olson to load the bases. Riley's flyball allowed Williams to easily score the game-ending run.

Raisel Iglesias (4-5) pitched a perfect 10th.

Tyrone Taylor homered and drove in three runs, and Juan Soto also homered as the Mets built a 4-1 lead.

Soto singled in the ninth off Dylan Lee but was doubled off first base after Ronald Acuña Jr. caught Pete Alonzo's drive at the right-field wall.

The first pitch was delayed 56 minutes by rain.

Key moment

The Braves loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth with three singles off starter David Peterson and reliever Reed Garrett. Olson struck out against Garrett, and Riley hit a pop fly to shallow right field before Ozuna's double off Garrett tied the game.

Key stat

According to research from the Elias Sports Bureau provided by the Braves, their 71st game of the season was the latest they've played their first game against a division opponent in 25 years. During the 2000 season, they played their first game against the Montreal Expos in their 76st game.

Up next

Braves left-hander Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79 ERA) will face Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75) on Wednesday night. Sale had his scheduled start Sunday against Colorado pushed back so he would be available against the Mets.

