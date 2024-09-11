PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon for a sweep of the season series.

Falter (8-7) allowed three walks before Jonah Bride dropped a single into left field with one out in the seventh.

The 27-year-old Falter gave up a leadoff single to Cristian Pache in the eighth before being pulled on 93 pitches (57 strikes) after getting the first out with Kyle Stowers flying to center. Four of Falter’s five strikeouts came in the first five batters, striking out the side in the first inning on 10 pitches.

David Bednar pitched the ninth but could not pick up his first save since Aug. 23. Otto Lopez led off with a double before Jake Burger reached on an error by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Bednar struck out Bride and Jesús Sánchez before Pache hit an RBI single up the middle.

Jalen Beeks came in for Bednar, allowing an infield single to Stowers that loaded the bases and getting Xavier Edwards to fly out to right for his 10th save.

Jonathan Bermúdez (0-1) got through two innings for Miami, allowing three runs and three hits with one walk in his first major-league start.

The Marlins lost each of their seven games against the Pirates this season. They were swept to open the season in Miami, losing four games by a combined score of 31-17 before dropping the past three in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the first inning. Bryan Reynolds hit a one-out double into right field, later scoring when Oneil Cruz walked with the bases loaded; Joey Bart went home on a sacrifice fly from Connor Joe.

Jared Triolo extended the lead to 3-0 the next inning with his eighth homer of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP John McMillon replaced Bermúdez to start the third inning, allowing a leadoff single to Nick Gonzales before being immediately removed after two fastballs in the high 80s. An update was not provided.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.40 ERA) will start Thursday to open a four-game series at Washington. The Nationals have not announced a starter.

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26) will take the mound Friday, opening a three-game series against the Royals. Kansas City has not announced a starter.

